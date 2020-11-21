Pennsylvania judge give President Trump a potentially big win

A Pennsylvania judge ruled on Thursday that 2,349 absentee ballots in Allegheny County where the voter didn’t date their declaration are invalid and ordered them to be tossed out. This could be a big win.

A Pennsylvania judge sided with the Trump campaign on Thursday, reversing a lower court decision by ruling to toss thousands of ballots without dates.

“A GOP win in Pennsylvania — Commonwealth Court judge ruled that 2,349 absentee ballots in Allegheny County where the voter didn’t date their declaration are invalid, reversing a lower court judge,” reported BuzzFeed News’ Zoe Tillman, Thursday evening.

In other counties, those ballots have not been tossed, but they are under appeal.

“In Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign had withdrawn its appeal of a judge’s order rejecting their challenge to 592 absentee ballots in Montgomery County where the voter didn’t write their address when they signed the envelope declaration,” reported BuzzFeed News’ Zoe Tillman. Tillman added that “a judge in Bucks County rejected the Trump campaign’s appeal of the county’s decision to count 2,117 absentee ballots with various deficiencies.”

“Judge notes both sides agreed there was no evidence of fraud [regarding] the ballots in this case,” she claimed.

This could be the beginning of a Supreme Court Case. It’s important.

Mr. Trump’s legal campaign — which is now led by the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani — is still pursuing court challenges in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Nevada, in some cases asking that results from entire counties or states be thrown out. On Wednesday, the campaign transferred $3 million to Wisconsin for a partial recount. On Thursday, the campaign withdrew its lawsuit in Michigan.

