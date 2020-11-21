Emotional Georgia caller to Rush decries the Republicans letting him down

FOLLOW US ON PARLER

A caller to Rush Limbaugh’s show was near tears as he described the state of affairs with the pending Biden presidency. We really have no one but President Trump and Rush, he believes.

He’s nearly right, however, there are a few others — not many.

Where is the outrage we saw over Justice Kavanaugh? Why aren’t people more outspoken? Republicans in Congress really don’t miss Donald Trump, not enough to stand up for him.

President Trump tried to push the very policies they ran on, and it didn’t win them over all that much.

The apathy and lack of awareness of what is really going on are baffling until you remember Americans are getting disinformation daily from the entire media. As for our Republicans in Congress, it’s more lucrative for them to go along to get along.

Listen to the man who called in the clip below to get the feeling behind his comments.

RUSH: So here we go with William in Ashburn, Virginia. Great to have you, sir. Hello.

CALLER: Hi, Rush. It’s great to be here. I’m gonna try to hold myself together and not get emotional here, but I want to hearken back to your statement about Georgia.

RUSH: Yeah.

CALLER: About the Trump voters.

RUSH: Yeah.

CALLER: And they should be very afraid. Very afraid. Trump and you are all we have left, Rush. We spent our lives voting for these people because they’re not them, and we just can’t do it anymore. We’re tired of being stabbed in the back, Rush. It’s better to have an enemy that’s in front of you than a friend that’s behind you that’s just gonna stab you. They do it every time. We have a Republican-controlled state, and they won’t do an audit of the vote.

They won’t! They just basically told every Georgian that they don’t care. We were in Washington on Saturday, me and my 33-year-old son. We saw more people than we’ve ever seen in our lifetime, ever — and we’re season ticket holders for the Ravens, for gosh sakes. I’ve been in crowds of 80,000 people. I’ve been to Steelers games, for goodness’ sakes. I have never seen so many people. But were there any Republicans there? No. None. None! But —

RUSH: Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. What…? There were no Republicans? What was this thing that you went to?

CALLER: A week ago Saturday in Washington, D.C., the MAGA rally. There must have been hundreds of thousands of people thre.

RUSH: Okay. A MAGA really. You mean no elected Republicans? Is that what you mean?

CALLER: Yes, I do.

RUSH: Okay.

CALLER: Our party leadership, quote, unquote. If this were a Democrat rally, they would all be there.

RUSH: Yep.

CALLER: They were there for the anti-Tea Party movement walking hand in hand up the steps.

RUSH: Yep.

CALLER: No one stands for us, Rush! Only you and Donald Trump. (choking up) God forbid. What do we have left? I love my president. I am not… I am not a revolutionary, Rush, but I would die for my president. This man has given more to this country than anybody, and he has no need to. None. He’s a billionaire. He doesn’t need this.

RUSH: That’s exactly right.

CALLER: It’s disheartening.

RUSH: He didn’t need any of this.

CALLER: And, Rush, you’re our last beacon. I mean, I know there’s a place in heaven for you, Rush, and it just pains me every day. And my whole family prays for you because you turned us from being standard Reagan Democrats into real Republicans, and now the GOP turned us all into independents so we can go hide. It’s just disheartening.

RUSH: I know.

CALLER: I’m so sorry, Rush.

RUSH: I know it is. Let me tell, for people that missed what you’re reacting to, there was a story, first one I led with tomorrow, the Never-Trumpers — the people that worked to sabotage Donald Trump for four years — are now hoping that Trump voters will show up in the Georgia runoffs on January 5th and elect the two Republicans.

Watch: