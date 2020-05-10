According to German intelligence, China got the World Health Organization to delay the world’s response. The WHO under Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is corrupt if this is true.

President Xi of China personally asked Tedros to delay the response to the world about the human-to-human spread of the Wuhan Chinese Communist Party Virus.

Germany’s Der Spiegel published the allegations this weekend, citing intelligence from the country’s Federal Intelligence Service, known as the ‘Bundesnachrichtendienst’ (BND).

Weeks of delay allowed the virus to spread worldwide. The European soccer game in Italy spread it to Spain. Chinese New Year celebrations in New York and in Italy spread it. China allowed its countrymen to travel the world.

“The BND estimates that China’s information policy lost four to six weeks to fight the virus worldwide.”

The WHO released a statement shortly after the publication of the shock claims, calling them “unfounded and untrue.” All evidence suggests otherwise.

The Chinese Communist Party has nearly and still might destroy the world’s economy.