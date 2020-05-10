Obama lapdog Brennan spews pure hate against Trump after Flynn case is dropped

An enraged former CIA Director, John Brennan, who is deeply tied to Spygate, slammed President Trump on Saturday after the DOJ dropped its case against Flynn.

The Flynn case was dropped because there was no crime.

During an interview on Fox & Friends Friday morning, co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Trump, “Why did it take a judge to release these [Flynn] documents and where was the FBI Director Chris Wray? Why did he not put this out?”

President Trump said, “Well, a lot of things are going to be told over the next couple of weeks, and let’s see what happens. He was appointed by Rod Rosenstein and a lot of things are coming out. You’ll see a lot of things coming out. It’s disappointing.”

Brennan is lashing out and it’s probably because he knows he is in the crosshairs.

“It is unsurprising President Trump enjoys wallowing in his fetid self-indulgence, but I find it surreal that so many other government officials encourage his ignorance, incompetence, & destructive behavior,” said Brennan.

“BTW, history will be written by the righteous, not by his lickspittle.” he added.

It is unsurprising @realDonaldTrump enjoys wallowing in his fetid self-indulgence, but I find it surreal that so many other government officials encourage his ignorance, incompetence, & destructive behavior. BTW, history will be written by the righteous, not by his lickspittle. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) May 9, 2020

This is pure hatred coming from a former CIA director but he is probably still counting on the media and far-left historians to back him up. We don’t know exactly what his role was yet, but we do know he was the CIA chief and very close to all the action. There are specific incidences in which he appeared to actively promote and push out the fake dossier, Hillary Clinton’s opp research.

If anyone writes lickspittle, it’s Obama’s spaniel John Brennan, a former communist or maybe not former.