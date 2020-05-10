Short timeline of how Flynn affair was integral to the Russia-Trump hoax

According to Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, the FBI knew by January 2017 that the dossier’s primary Russian source had disavowed the allegations and the FBI has failed to validate a single claim.”

They also knew the Russians were aware of the investigation into the Trump campaign and they knew Steele was compromised by the Kremlin. The opp research by Hillary’s campaign and the DNC was developed by Christoper Steele.

With that in mind, look at the following without a jaundiced eye.

Prelude to the January 5th meeting in the Obama White House

In a January 4, 2017 email, the FBI transmitted documentation to close the Crossfire Razor investigation into Flynn. They found no derogatory information. They concluded Flynn “was no longer a viable candidate as part of the larger Crossfire Hurricane umbrella case.”

Within 20 minutes of that, agent Peter Strzok told an agent not to close the Flynn case because the [infamous] 7th floor was now involved [the secret, elite, upper echelon like Comey and McCabe]. There also were texts indicating McCabe and Strzok discussed interviewing Flynn at that point.

The plot was guided by Barack Obama at this meeting

The next day, on January 5, 2017, there was a meeting at the Obama White House. It was at this meeting that Obama gave guidance to key officials who then protected his administration’s use of secretly funded Clinton campaign research.

In other words, guidance about the dossier they knew was compromised by the Russians. The dossier alleged Trump was involved in a treasonous plot to collude with Russia. The guidance was aimed at keeping it from being discovered or stopped by the incoming administration.

Attendees at this meeting were President Obama, National Security Advisor Susan Rice, Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, FBI Director James Comey, and Vice President Joe Biden.

After a dubious and politically motivated FBI investigation into Flynn — Flynn is the person who would have to review any Russia collusion probe — they knew they had to get rid of him. We now know that agent Peter Strzok later discussed the FBI’s attempts to “get [Flynn] fired.” They didn’t need to reopen a case because they had failed to close the prior case against Flynn.

The mistake of not closing the case was “amazing” and “serendipitously good,” Strzok said in a text. Our “utter incompetence actually helps us,” the counter-intelligence head wrote to his paramour Lisa Page. And he wrote to Page about the 7th floor, indicating Comey and his deputy McCabe were running the show.

During the January 5th meeting, Yates, Comey, CIA Director John Brennan, and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper briefed Obama on Russia-related matters in the Oval Office. Biden and Rice listened in.

After the Obama briefing, the intelligence chiefs who would be leaving at the end of the term were dismissed and Yates and Comey, who would continue in the Trump administration, were asked to stay.

Obama’s guidance

Obama gave his guidance about Russia collusion theory investigations. He also talked about Flynn’s conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, according to both Comey and Yates.

Clapper, Comey, and Yates all said that they did not brief Obama about these phone calls., but he knew.

Clapper testified he did not brief Obama on the calls, Yates learned about the calls from Obama himself during that meeting, and Comey also testified he didn’t brief Obama about the calls, even though the intelligence was an FBI product.

Rice, who publicly lied but later admitted under oath to her widespread use of unmasked intelligence at the end of the Obama administration, was the person who likely briefed Obama on the calls. She would have had access to the intelligence.

Comey mentions The [likely unconstitutional 1799] Logan Act at this meeting.

It was this meeting that Rice memorialized the odd inauguration-day email to herself that claimed Obama told the gathered elite to do everything “by the book.”

Rice also noted in her email that the key point of discussion in that meeting was whether and how to withhold national security information, likely including details of the investigation into Trump himself, from the incoming Trump national security team.

“President Obama said he wants to be sure that, as we engage with the incoming team, we are mindful to ascertain if there is any reason that we cannot share information fully as it relates to Russia,” National Security Advisor Susan Rice wrote in the odd, weeks-later [CYA] email to herself about the meeting.

January 6, the plot begins in earnest

On January 6, FBI Director Comey allegedly gave a similar briefing about Russian interference efforts during the 2016 campaign to President-elect Trump.

After that briefing, Comey privately told Trump about the most salacious and absurd “pee tape” allegation in the Christopher Steele dossier. The FBI had already used the dossier — the DNC-Clinton campaign opp research — to obtain a warrant to spy on Trump campaign affiliate Carter Page.

Comey told Trump he was telling him because CNN was looking for any reason it could find to publish a story about Russia having compromising information on him. In his great magnificence, he said he wanted to warn Trump about it.

He did not mention the dossier was completely unverified or that it was the product of a secretly funded operation by the Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee.

January 10, the big coincidence

On January 10, the most remarkable coincidence occurred. CNN found the excuse to publish the Russia claims after a high-level Obama intelligence operative leaked that Comey had briefed Trump about the dossier.

This selective leak, which was credulously accepted by CNN reporters Evan Perez, Jim Sciutto, Jake Tapper, and Carl Bernstein, was an important step in damaging the President.

It legitimized the absurd dossier full of allegations that the FBI knew to be false that several news organizations had previously refused to report on for lack of substantiation. It initiated the suspicions against Trump and his campaign that hang over him to this day — thanks to people like Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, and a dishonest media. The Clinton opp research suggested Russia was blackmailing President Trump.

The leak

On January 12, we saw the explosive leak to David Ignatius of the Washington Post to legitimize the use of the Logan Act against NSA Michael Flynn. the 1799 law prohibiting private individuals — not public incoming national security advisors — from discussing foreign policy with foreign governments. It is an obscure act that is deemed unconstitutional by the greatest legal minds.

Ignatius took the leak and wrote that Flynn had called Kislyak. “What did Flynn say, and did it undercut the U.S. sanctions? The Logan Act (though never enforced) bars U.S. citizens from correspondence intending to influence a foreign government about ‘disputes’ with the United States. Was its spirit violated?”

Flynn’s totally appropriate and commonly-done call became key to alleged Russian collusion. DOJ’s Mary McCord and Comey publicly cited the Ignatius comment and use it as proof in a circular pattern.

Suddenly it was meaningful. Yet, it was nothing but a repetition of a dishonest leak.

“Nothing, to my mind, happens until the 13th of January, when David Ignatius publishes a column that contains a reference to communication Michael Flynn had with the Russians. That was on the 13th of January,” Comey said of the column that ran online on January 12.

In fact, that wasn’t true. The plot was concocted prior to that. The discussion of the Logan Act — the Flynn case — the setting up of the President by his supposed trustworthy confidante James Comey — the circular evidence with a leak placed in the Ignatius column — and an illegal ambush of Flynn.

Another leak

On January 23, an article in WaPo titled, “FBI reviewed Flynn’s calls with Russian ambassador but found nothing illicit,” was intended to make Flynn feel safe and put him at ease about the FBI stance on those calls the day before they planned to ambush him in an interview.

The article stated that Flynn was not an active target. McCabe later referenced the article as a reason they were justified hiding the purpose of the [infamous] interview with Flynn.

The very next day, January 24, Comey admitted he broke protocol to send agents to catch Flynn in a lie. The interview was not germane to the investigation on record, an investigation that found nothing. The interviewing agents, Strzok and Pientka, said they couldn’t detect any lies.

The next day after that interview, Yates said Flynn downplayed the Kislyak calls, and given what Flynn told the agents about the calls, she suggested the White House fire General Flynn.

They needed still another leak

Nothing happened at that point. On February 9, to get the plan to work, there was another leak to the Washington Post. The headline of that story was, “National security adviser Flynn discussed sanctions with the Russian ambassador, despite denials, officials say.” The Logan Act again!

The article came from criminal leaks of top-secret info of the phone call intercepts and unmasking of NSA Flynn and Ambassador Kislyak. The articles never included the fact that the calls were routine.

Then Flynn was fired and AG Sessions was rendered useless

On February 13, Flynn was fired. He could no longer review the secret operation against the president and his campaign.

On March 1, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was dispatched. Comey had hidden information about Russia-related activities. Comey claimed, “it made little sense to report it to Attorney General Sessions, who we expected would likely recuse himself from involvement in Russia-related investigations.” Now he had to go.

Then came the next leak to the Washington Post. The leak made Sessions look like a Russian spy. The headline was, “Sessions Spoke Twice To Russian Envoy: Revelation contradicts his testimony at the confirmation hearing.”

That article made mention of a special counsel. The Sessions meetings were nothing burgers. One was just in passing.

On March 2, Sessions abruptly recused himself from all Russia-anything.

The Obama secrets and plans were safe.

Special Counsel talk

After the idea of a special counsel was referenced on March 1, they could now proceed with that. They had a lot of help at the time with Democrats badgering the White House to appoint a special counsel.

Trump fired Comey on May 9. What followed were misleading leaks to the New York Times ordered by Comey himself which Comey admitted were meant to hype talk of a special counsel. He leaked his summaries of private conversations with the president to his friend, a Columbia professor, and told him to give them to the press.

Rod Rosenstein appointed the special counsel and signed off on the 4th warrant to spy on a very innocent Carter Page.

The media has never questioned any of this and continues to repeat the complaints and distortions coming from Obama and his partisan acolytes. Republicans have yet to come forward with a strong offense. Attorney General Barr has taken action and fully exonerated General Flynn. We now await an official dismissal of the Flynn case from Judge Emmett Sullivan. Also in the works is the Durham investigation of all of the seeming corruption.

A nervous Barack Obama is out and about lying about the exoneration of Flynn. He is calling it a risk to our rule of law. It’s actually a risk to him.