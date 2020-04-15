Bombshell report: WHO blocked experts calling for travel bans in January

The World Health Organization (WHO) blocked medical experts from recommending travel bans to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus during the early days of the pandemic. Instead of recommending travel bans, they praised Red China.

A report by Australia’s Sky News exposes WHO bureaucrats on January 30th shutting down a group of doctors and medical experts who wanted a stronger response to the virus. At the time, the illness was spreading into the U.S., Italy, Iran, and South Korea.

The report is based on the meeting’s official records.

Medical experts wanted to implement travel bans however they were talked out of it by WHO bureaucrats during a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland. The bans would have most likely saved thousands of lives.

The President implemented a ban on January 31st.

[WHO] actually decided not to go ahead with [travel ban recommendations] and not declare a global health emergency. It is what China wanted. They condemned President Trump for implementing a ban on the 31st.

Two days before WHO made their decision, WHO’s general manager, Dr. Tedros met happily with President Xi, according to the SKY news report.

WHO claimed on January 30th that they did not have evidence of human to human transmission and wouldn’t declare it a global emergency at that time. But there was evidence at that time. They knew it infected over 12,000 people via human to human transmission.

They then praised China instead of declaring a global emergency.

In December, China’s mouthpiece, the South China Morning Post buried hundreds of cases. China and WHO allowed the virus to spread around the world.

WHO also condemned President Trump for the travel ban.

We had to go to SKY News Australia to get this news. The U.S. news won’t report the truth. All they do is attack the President.

Watch: