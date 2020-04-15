WHO responds to President defunding them

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday it regrets President Trump’s decision to suspend funding and hopes that the U.S. will reverse the decision.

“We regret the decision of the president of the United States to order a halt in funding to the World Health Organization,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, at a news briefing.

“The United States of America has been a longstanding and generous friend to WHO and we hope it will continue to be so,” he added.

Tedros said the WHO is “assessing” the impact on its funding and “we will try to fill any gaps with partners.”

What they should do is assess their incestuous relationship with Communist China.

The President is holding WHO accountable for their malfeasance and seemingly too cozy cuddling with China.

He is blaming WHO for what they did wrong in delaying and misleading the world about the pandemic.

President Trump said U.S. funding wasn’t put to good use and the WHO failed to vet and share information in a timely fashion.

He also accused the WHO of failing to contain samples of the virus from China and getting a team into the source country, though WHO ultimately did get a team in with cooperation from Beijing.

WHO failed us, either through incompetence or deliberately through their unsavory relationship with China. We cannot have that. And there is ample evidence that they lied. WHO has to clean up its act.

Trump is right again!

We can’t have a World Health Organization that fails us in a pandemic—but that’s what happened. Don’t let Dems & the media tell you otherwise: The WHO did more to aid China’s cover-up than protect the world from COVID-19.@realDonaldTrump is right to halt U.S. taxpayer funding. https://t.co/UQLcqrA103 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) April 15, 2020

WHO said the social stigma associated with coronavirus is more dangerous than the disease itself. What a worthless organization.

Proud of America for halting funds to the @WHO If THAT useless organisation is supposed to be solving anything, the world is a sicker place than I thought. And I have seen Biden sniffing the heads of young girls. #TrumpPressConf pic.twitter.com/1ecjD6ZNu9 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) April 15, 2020

The media and the Democrats, but I repeat myself, are out for blood. Twitter is amok with Soros-Brock trolls condemning and mocking the President. However, the world became overwhelmed with an illness that could have been contained by China and wasn’t. WHO bought into their lies and ignored Taiwan’s warnings.

While the president is trying to hold WHO accountable — courageously — the left is siding with them and their communist allies.