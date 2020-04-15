Dem senator says China & WHO did nothing wrong, only Trump’s to blame

Crazy far-left Democrat senator Chris Murphy only blames President Trump for the spread of the virus. He says, “The reason that we’re in the crisis that we are today is not because of anything that China did.”

When faced with supporting the U.S. president or communist China and WHO, he supports Red China, hands down.

He repeated the lie that President Trump called the virus a hoax when he clearly called the politicization of it a hoax at a rally. He never called the virus a hoax, period.

Murphy also draws on President Trump’s support of Emperor Xi, but that came at a time he was lied to by WHO and China.

Murphy said defunding WHO has nothing to do with their malfeasance. He is another Democrat repeating China’s propaganda.

Murphy is lying about the President’s timeline and you can read that here. As far as governors doing the work, that is what they are supposed to do.

Watch the short clip and the full interview if you like:

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy: “The reason that we’re in the crisis that we are today is not because of anything that China did” Reminder—this is the same person who back channeled with the Iranians in February Why is he always working against America?pic.twitter.com/MM7U5m0FGI — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 15, 2020

“I walked out of that closed-door briefing just with chills running down my spine… It was just shocking how cavalier the administration was.” Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy describes a WH briefing on coronavirus he attended back in February. https://t.co/kksZA8nnp3 pic.twitter.com/z2WzmrR5Zd — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) April 15, 2020