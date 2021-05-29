Bombshell study! CCP created COV-19 and tried to make it look natural



















Two scientists say they can prove coronavirus is manmade. They report that Chinese scientists created it and then tried to reverse engineer it to make it look like it came naturally from bats.

We weren’t even allowed to wonder aloud about this. The Left told us it was a crazy conspiracy theory to think that a bioweapons lab in the exact area of the origin of the virus might have created it (watch the video at the end).

British Professor Angus Dalgleish and Norwegian scientist Dr. Birger Sørensen wrote they’ve had primary evidence “of retro-engineering in China” since last year. Unsurprisingly, they say they were ignored by academics and major medical journals.

The Daily Mail reported the bombshell news on Saturday, stating the study will be published soon.

“The likelihood of it being the result of natural processes is very small,” the study concludes.

Dalgleish is a London oncology professor known for breakthrough work on a vaccine for HIV. Sørensen is a virologist and chair of the pharmaceutical company Immunor, which developed a coronavirus vaccine candidate called Biovacc-19. Dalgleish also has a financial stake in that company.

During their COVID-19 vaccine research, the pair came across “unique fingerprints” indicating the virus didn’t come from nature, they said.

THE PROOF

The damning piece of evidence was a rare finding in the COVID-carrying virus of a row of four amino acids, which give off a positive charge and bond to negative human cells.

“The laws of physics mean that you cannot have four positively charged amino acids in a row,” Dalgleish told the Daily Mail. “The only way you can get this is if you artificially manufacture it.”

They also followed published Chinese research, some done working with American universities. The research shows how the tools to create the virus were allegedly built. A good part of the work reviewed involved “gain of function” research. The process involves manipulating natural viruses in a lab to make them more infectious, allowing scientists to study their potential effect on humans.

“A natural virus pandemic would be expected to mutate gradually and become more infectious but less pathogenic which is what many expected with the COVID-19 pandemic but which does not appear to have happened,” the scientists wrote.

That is why Donald Trump said it would be gone soon. He obviously thought it was naturally made.

