Stoltman: Dem policies caused the “massive” crime surge

During an appearance on “America Reports” Borelli said cities with “entrenched progressive governments” who have defunded the police have made their cities more dangerous. “Not one of these cities run by progressives can say that their city is safer than it was two years ago.”

Chicago attorney and commentator Andrew Stoltman said Democratic policies in major cities have led to a “massive” surge in crime.

It doesn’t take a genius to come up with that conclusion.

“Absolutely. Policies that have been put in place in the last 12 months primarily by democratic mayors and city council have to lead to a massive, massive surge in crime from defunding the police to stopping foot chases, to no catch bail, the chickens have come home to roost.

“We know when your policies in place, the by-product will be emboldening the criminals and that’s precisely what happened and we haven’t seen the worst of it. Summer is here and there’s going to be blood on the streets.”

