Trump’s Brilliant Appointments to Key Spots in the DOJ

Donald Trump has brilliantly appointed lawyers in key positions in the Department of Justice. They are reform-minded and honorable. They are also men of courage since they risked everything to defend Donald Trump. All have experience in the Department of Justice, and they will be in charge of the daily activities pending Senate confirmation.

D. John Sauer is the former solicitor general of Missouri. He won Trump’s immunity case before the Supreme Court and will become the new US solicitor general.

Todd Blanche, who has worked on Trump‘s federal and New York cases, is the former supervising prosecutor in the Southern District of New York. He will become the Deputy Attorney General.

Emil Bove was co-counsel with Todd Blanche in Trump‘s trials. He worked in the Southern District of New York. He will become the Principal Deputy Attorney General.

This will dramatically shift the Department of Justice’s leadership, pending Senate confirmation. They will also hire like-minded people.

All three are brilliant, successful, and ethical. This is why all the angst over Matt Goetz is wasted. Goetz will provide direction, and we know enough about him to know what that direction will be.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email