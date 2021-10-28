Bongino Quits His Radio Show & DeSantis Sues Over the Vax Mandate

















Anti-COV Mandates Are Heating Up

Conservative radio host Dan Bongino announced his daily show will only air replays while he deals with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate with his show’s parent company Cumulus Media, The Epoch Times reports.

Bongino shared the news during his Wednesday online podcast.

“They didn’t consult with us content providers. I strongly object to the mandate,” Bongino said.

“The fight with them is having a real impact. Behind the scenes, it’s getting a little ugly here. I wasn’t on the radio today. I don’t know what they did, played the ‘best of’ or whatever. You don’t treat people this way. You don’t let people go because they insist their body is theirs,” he added.

He encouraged listeners to join Locals and Rumble. They merged on Tuesday when Rumble acquired the company.

“It is unfortunately an ugly fight. I wish it weren’t,” Bongino said as he reviewed the controversy with Cumulus during his Wednesday episode.

“Some of the people who were fired by Cumulus whose stories are piling in, they are really disturbing. I hear you … I read one of the emails yesterday and I’m going to get to more of them as time goes on.”

Bongino is vaccinated but opposed the mandate on the grounds of our rights.

Governor DeSantis Sues

Ron DeSantis has announced that Florida is suing President Joe Biden, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, and others over mandates requiring employees of federal contractors to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

The lawsuit, filed Oct. 28 in a U.S. District Court, names as defendants Biden, Nelson, six other officials, and five federal agencies.

In the complaint, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody seeks an injunction to block the federal government from mandating that its contractors require all workers to be vaccinated by Dec. 8.

“We have a responsibility to stand up to those requiring vaccine mandates, or new mandates will just keep coming,” said DeSantis, a Republican.

“We’ve gone from 15 days to slow the spread, to three jabs to keep your job. Are you kidding me?”

“We’ve been clear in the State of Florida that we want people to be able to work and provide for their families.

“In Florida, you have an opportunity to earn a living, and it should not depend on these shots.”

By requiring vaccinations of all employees of businesses providing services to the federal government, the Biden administration has created “heavy-handed mandates hanging over people’s heads.”

People have a wide variety of reasons, DeSantis said, for not wanting vaccines—religious objections, health conditions that make vaccines risky, or natural immunity following a recovery from COVID-19.

Many worked throughout the pandemic and now are being “kicked to the curb,” he said. “That’s just wrong.”

Watch Live: The State of Florida files a lawsuit against the Biden Administration to challenge their unconstitutional federal contractor vaccine mandate.https://t.co/wIlsfLwT6A — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 28, 2021

