If Biden wins next month, his son-in-law is set to become really rich

Joe Biden’s ready to set his son-in-law up in business if Joe Biden wins next month. Son-in-law Howard Krein advised Biden’s campaign on healthcare. And get this, Krein established a venture capital business that runs a special initiative to invest in health care startups that offer solutions to the pandemic.

In March, as Covid-19 began spreading in the United States, the investment firm, StartUp Health, has a new coronavirus initiative. Guess what it does. It solicits pitches from entrepreneurs with products that addressed the outbreak.

This is Hunter Biden redux.

“StartUp Health is putting the full support of its platform and network behind building a post-Covid world that uses technology and entrepreneurial ingenuity to improve health outcomes,” the firm said at the time.

He’ll make out if father-in-law Joe wins. He’ll profit from Joe’s policies. The government will spend billions next year on post-COV initiatives.

Krein, a head-and-neck surgeon, got into venture investing in 2010 when he started dating Biden’s daughter. Hmmm…

“I have little doubt that the relationship to Joe Biden, particularly if he becomes president, would attract the interest of some investors,” said Avik Roy, founder of Roy Healthcare Research, an investment research firm, and a former adviser to the presidential campaigns of Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).

The firm’s website lists the Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent as a “co-investor” in its cancer moonshot initiative. Tencent is tied to the CCP. There are other foreign donors.

Great, Biden’s Chinese Communist friends. It’s a replay of Hunter and corrupt ties to China, Ukraine, Russia, and so on.