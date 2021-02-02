Border patrol sees increase in abandoned infants and toddlers on the border

Border agents found more than 3,500 unaccompanied children along the Rio Grande Valley Sector border in the last two months, Central Valley News reports. Thank Joe Biden and his heartless policy of inviting the world in, escorted by criminals and perverts.

These are just the kind of people we want as our model citizens [sarcasm].

Data shows a sharp increase from just a few months ago.

“We had a group that was comprised of children, we had a-1 year-old, two 3-year-olds, a 7-year-old, and a 12-year-old,” said Lloyd Easterling, Deputy Chief Patrol Agent in Charge of the Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector.

That group of children was found alone in the middle of the night in 30-degree weather. Agents say it’s a tactic.

“It’s heart-wrenching…It’s another one of those times, that it’s so alarming children that young would be out there put in the elements, but we see it,” said Easterling.

Easterling says these children are arriving in family groups, then they’re caught with their families, and they are sent back across the border.

“Next thing you know, they end up on the riverbank with a phone number on their shirt. Two or three days after we catch them, we catch the same parent we found them with last time, but with a different group, so we’re seeing separation happening by themselves to improve their chances across the border,” explained Easterling.

ABANDONED MONTHS OLD BABIES SO THEY CAN GET INTO. THE COUNTRY

Some of the youngest children found wandering alone are just months old. Easterling says agents routinely have seen toddlers, one, two, and sometimes three-year-olds. Sometimes these children are seen in the care of their older siblings, who are between eight or nine years old.

“Within those groups are criminal people, sex predators, and that’s why it’s such a huge issue for us to see these poor children out there,” said Easterling, “First of all, It’s heart-wrenching, and secondly, they’re held in stash houses with people they don’t know and health issues that could accompany that.”

And agents say this is in the beginning as they’re anticipating more unaccompanied children and family units.

“With all the talk of DACA and amnesty, that’s one thing the smugglers are using, that language to draw people into making money, they don’t care what happens afterward, and that’s the worst part about it, we’re beginning to see family units rise, we anticipate that’s going to be trending up quickly, the numbers may not show right now, but what we see on a day to day basis is an increase, and we are beginning to see a trend of family units more and more and given everything we believe is coming we think that number will correspond up,” said Easterling.

