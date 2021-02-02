CNN is showing signs of crashing without Donald Trump to hate

CNN flourished amid the 2020 election in November, garnering a 135% growth in total viewership compared to the same time last year. They beat out Fox News and MSNBC in the key 25-54 age demographic.

They won during election week with an average of 5.9 million voters.

Now, Trump is gone and their ratings probably are too.

For the week of Jan. 25 to 29, the first week of President Joe Biden’s tenure, CNN saw its primetime ratings drop about 44% for the total audience compared to the week prior, according to Variety Intelligence Platform.

During this week, CNN still lead the competition in the key demographic for the 10 p.m. hour and beat out Fox News in the demographic for 9 p.m. However, the numbers for the key demographic declined sharply, with “Cuomo Prime Time” seeing its audience falling by more than half, according to Variety.

CNN is gearing up to destroy Fox, their competition.

Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” saw a slight increase in the demographic.

While rivals like Fox News saw a slight ratings dip as well, it was not nearly as significant as CNN’s, Variety reported.

CNN’s sharp plummet for the last week in January backs some media experts’ belief that a Biden White House could be bad for TV.

Fox News is going down. Look at the graph:

Trump’s impeachment trial will drum up business for a short while, but the crash is coming. Of course, CNN can find a new object of scorn and hate. Actually, they already have — Republicans and Trump supporters.

All of cable will suffer unless they can make the Right as despicable as they made DJT.

These numbers are much lower than in the past:

