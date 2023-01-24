Boris Johnson Calls to Admit Ukraine to NATO – a Russia Redline

Boris Johnson has called for Ukraine to be admitted to NATO and launched a thinly veiled attack on Germany and the US over the failed deal to donate tanks after a return to Ukraine this week.

“What is the result of our decades-long failure to live up to our promise and admit the Ukrainians to the shelter of the Nato defensive umbrella?” he wrote.

“The result is the bloodiest war in Europe for 80 years. For the sake of clarity and stability and long-term peace, it is now clear, which it wasn’t before Putin’s invasion, that Ukraine must join.”

Boris Johnson is calling for Ukraine to join NATO this morning. So, he wants us to be at war with Russia. This is total madness and has little support. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 24, 2023

This is one major reason the war started in the first place. NATO was building influence in Ukraine on Russia’s border. It is Russia’s redline. A direct war between NATO and Russia would lead to World War III. Of that, there is little doubt.

This was a rebuttal to German chancellor Olaf Scholz, who alluded to concern that the war should not escalate into a NATO-Russian conflict.

“The Ukrainians can rely on our support for the courageous fight, but it is also clear that we will avoid that this is becoming a war between Russia and NATO,” Scholz said.

“Don’t talk to me about ‘escalation’ or the risk that we will somehow provoke Putin, by increasing our support, to some fresh horror,” he said.

“Will he escalate with a battlefield nuclear weapon? Really? I don’t believe it for a second. If Putin were so insane as to go nuclear, he would in a trice, lose all the world’s swing voters – from Africa, the Middle East, Asia – who are currently willing to cut him so much slack. He wants to make us talk about nuclear weapons because he wants to portray his war of choice as a standoff between NATO and Russia.

“It is no such thing. It is a brutal and unprovoked attack on a blameless European country, and all Ukraine’s friends are doing is to help that country defend itself.”

MINSK WAS A PLOY

Ukraine violated the neutrality agreement they signed in 1991 to be released from the Soviet Union, alarming Russia. Also, according to Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande, Minsk was only to trick Russia into giving Ukraine time to build an army to defeat Russia.

Early in December, Merkel described Minsk, a deal orchestrated by her and then-President of France, Hollande, as “an attempt to give Ukraine time” to build up its military. Speaking with the Kyiv Independent, a pro-government Ukrainian outlet, Hollande agreed, saying Merkel was “right on this point.”

It was a sleazy deception.

“Since 2014, Ukraine has strengthened its military posture. Indeed, the Ukrainian army was completely different from that of 2014. It was better trained and equipped. It is the merit of the Minsk agreements to have given the Ukrainian army this opportunity,” Hollande said, adding that it also stopped the advance of Donbas “separatists” on Mariupol.

Ukraine also had NATO bioweapons labs and troops on Russia’s border.

