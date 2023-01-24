Glaring Evidence! Hunter Email Potentially Ties Him to Secret Docs

Top secret and other classified documents were found in the Biden UPenn center, Biden’s office, his Wilmington home, and the home’s garage. That’s the home he rented to his son, Hunter, during the crucial time period. They were in a box in the garage and easily accessible. Media reports state that the documents concerned Ukraine, China, Iran, and the UK. An email unearthed by investigative reporter Miranda Devine appears to tie Hunter to the classified docs. It was either that or a presidential briefing. Additionally, he might be tied to the movement of the documents.

The Wilmington home was rented out to Hunter for $50,000 a month.

One email, unlike Hunter’s others, stood out. The document was detailed and remarkably prescient as if it had to come from a presidential briefing or classified documents. It went from Hunter to Devon Archer, his business partner later imprisoned for fraud.

MIRANDA DEVINE AT THE NY POST

According to emails uncovered from the “Laptop from Hell,” Hunter Biden sent his business partner Devon Archer a detailed email on Ukraine on April 13, 2014. It was one week before Joe Biden visited Ukraine to meet with then-Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk.

Hunter Biden emailed Devon Archer information he appears to have received from a briefing from his father, Joe Biden, or from top-secret documents.

Curiously well-informed

NY Post reporter Miranda Devine found “a curiously well-informed email” linking Biden’s classified Documents to the federal probe into Hunter’s “foreign business dealings.”

One striking email during this period stands out. It was from Hunter to Archer on April 13, 2014, a week before Joe Biden visited Ukraine to meet then-Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk and refers to “my guys upcoming travels.”

For Hunter, it was an uncharacteristically lengthy email, listing 22 points about Ukraine’s political situation, with detailed information about the upcoming election and predicting an escalation of Russia’s “destabilization campaign, which could lead to a full-scale takeover of the eastern region, most critically Donetsk.

“The strategic value is to create a land bridge for RU to Crimea. That won’t directly affect Burisma holdings but it will limit future UK exploration and utilization of offshore opportunities in particular,” Hunter wrote.

“It will also result in further destabilization of UK nationally and for whatever govt is in power. And the US will respond with even stronger sanctions. Those sanctions will threaten the tenuous support of the EU which does not have the political will to incur steep energy price increases.”

In point 22, Hunter instructed Archer to buy a “burner phone,” presumably to keep their conversations private. “Buy a cell phone from a 7/11 or CVS tmrw and ill do the same.”

It’s a prescient and very well-informed email, unlike anything else Hunter wrote in the nine years covered in the laptop, and it has the distinct flavor of an official briefing, perhaps even a classified one.

Absolutely and beyond doubt, it’s exactly as Miranda Devine described. Read it yourself:

Here is a screenshot of Hunter Biden's original 22-point Ukraine email cited in the column. Note the strategic detail.

Hunter is also tied to the movement of the papers through the aide he recommended, Kathy Chung, and through this email from his laptop.

It appears there may now be evidence that Hunter Biden was once PERSONALLY a part of the movement of his father's official "papers", according to emails concerning early discussions about The Biden Institute.

