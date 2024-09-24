An MEP in the EU Parliament tried to speak out against continuing the Ukraine-Russia war, and his mic was cut. He was told the EU “has been quite united,” and it’s no wonder since no one is allowed to debate it.

That is the state of affairs in the EU. At the same time that the Middle East is heading for a major war, Boris Johnson has a three-point plan to get the US into war with Russia.

The Conditions of the Ukraine War

The Middle East is blowing up, and no one will pull the trigger on Ukraine. In the video below, Christoforou analyzes the conditions of the war, claiming many more Ukrainians have died in Kursk than anyone will admit. The Ukrainian soldiers, he says, are stranded in Kursk with nowhere to go.

Welt reports that former German Chancellor Schröder says powerful collective circles behind Zelensky have blocked any peace talks in the West. They prevented peace when it was very achievable. Schröder said the West believed they could break Russia using Ukraine.

Boris’s Three-Point Plan

Boris Johnson wrote in The Spectator that he wants the West to give a trillion dollars to Ukraine in a lend-lease program, use long-range missile strikes, and Ukraine’s immediate entry into NATO. He claims Russia fears escalation and Ukraine has launched an “astonishing” Kursk incursion.

Kursk is an astonishing failure.

The force, the money, all of it would have to come from the U.S.

Mike Pompeo suggested half a trillion dollars. Hopefully, he will never be Secretary of State again.

Johnson wants World War III, and he is lying about Kursk. Boris says, “Get it done, and get it won.”

Ironically, polls showed that most Ukrainians didn’t want to be in NATO before the war.

Boris thinks that Ukraine in NATO will show Russia the war is over. The whole point of this is to suck the United States into a war in Ukraine to fight Russia. Boris knows the UK doesn’t have any military. Europe, in general, can’t defend itself.

Most likely, the war would end in nuclear escalation. At this point, after the Kursk incursion, Russia is not looking for a peace settlement.

By the way, European nations indirectly buy Russian oil from other companies. They need it for survival, but we’ve always known that.

Can Donald Trump pick the right staff to further his peace efforts? We don’t know, but Harris wants to continue the war to its end. She will get us into a nuclear war.

Watch:

According to strategist Peter Zeihan, who has an opposing point of view on the war, Ukraine can detect train movements, which might put Russia at a tremendous disadvantage.

A month ago, Zeihan also said Ukraine made a significant push into Kursk.