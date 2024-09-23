In 2020, Kamala Harris Called for Outright Communism

In early November 2020, Kamala Harris expressed her support for outright communism. “Equality and equity are not the same thing,” Harris said in the clip below.

Comrade Kamala said that equality is not enough because “not everybody’s starting out from the same place.”

“Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place,” she said.

This is literally Communism.

You redistribute all the wealth and make sure everyone has the same outcomes.

This violates our Constitution.

I’ll save you all time, she’s a communist. They always make it look and sound pretty, fair, unthreatening and utopian but in reality it’s always ugly, unfair, full of threats and dystopian. Venezuelans & Cubans have seen this movie before and are warning you it doesn’t end well. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 2, 2020

Why would a vice presidential candidate seemingly endorse full-on Marxism days before a general election? Does she believe government should enforce equality of outcome for everyone? Seriously? — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) November 1, 2020

Cannot end up at the same place, we All have different abilities, wants and desires. We all follow different paths, an electrician who made himself an apprentice and put in the work, will not end up in the same place as a Ice Cream scooper who said “this is cool, I’ll stay here” — Only-One-Cannoli (jedi master) (@Joegiattino) November 2, 2020

During the debate, she called for the Green New Deal and no personal health insurance:

THE HARRIS PLAN