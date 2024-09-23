In 2020, Kamala Harris Called for Outright Communism

In early November 2020, Kamala Harris expressed her support for outright communism. “Equality and equity are not the same thing,” Harris said in the clip below.
Comrade Kamala said that equality is not enough because “not everybody’s starting out from the same place.”
-
“Equitable treatment means we all end up at the same place,” she said.
This is literally Communism.
You redistribute all the wealth and make sure everyone has the same outcomes.
This violates our Constitution.
I’ll save you all time, she’s a communist. They always make it look and sound pretty, fair, unthreatening and utopian but in reality it’s always ugly, unfair, full of threats and dystopian. Venezuelans & Cubans have seen this movie before and are warning you it doesn’t end well.
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 2, 2020
Why would a vice presidential candidate seemingly endorse full-on Marxism days before a general election? Does she believe government should enforce equality of outcome for everyone? Seriously?
— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) November 1, 2020
Cannot end up at the same place, we All have different abilities, wants and desires. We all follow different paths, an electrician who made himself an apprentice and put in the work, will not end up in the same place as a Ice Cream scooper who said “this is cool, I’ll stay here”
— Only-One-Cannoli (jedi master) (@Joegiattino) November 2, 2020
During the debate, she called for the Green New Deal and no personal health insurance:
THE HARRIS PLAN
- She called for silencing the President, claiming he is “irresponsible with his words,” adding he should be “suspended from Twitter.”
- Harris supports open borders and has expressed concerns that people coming in illegally must be protected from deportation.
- The California Senator believes in unending reparations.
- The once-top cop of Cali believes in abortion to the moment-of-birth, perhaps after birth. She will block states from passing pro-life laws, giving even more power to the federal government.
- Harris pushes free everything for all people here illegally, from free healthcare to Social Security to all benefits citizens have. Her bill that will enact these measures DOES NOT confirm any First Amendment rights. There are no conscience protections — none.
- Kamala has called for children under 16 years of age to vote. She believes the Boston Bomber should be allowed to vote.
- As part of her plans for America, all federal taxpayers will pay for raises for all public school teachers — a Democrat payoff to unions.
- The woman has a far-left gender wage-gap plan for a gap that does not exist. Under a Harris administration, companies with 100 or more employees would be required to obtain an “Equal Pay Certification” from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
- She hopes to disband the Electoral College.
- Not only does she fully support the insane Green New Deal, but she was also a co-signer to the original AOC GND.
- Harris plans to ban semi-automatic guns. If Congress doesn’t do as she says, she will do it via Executive Order.
- The former top cop has said ICE is the KKK
- She plans to make taxpayers pay other peoples’ rent.
- And she wants Universal Basic Income (UBI) and free cash for her select groups.