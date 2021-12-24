Boris Johnson’s Christmas Message: Jabs for Jesus

UK Prime Minister and propagandist Boris Johnson spreads the word, which is, Jesus wants you to get your booster for the sake of others. It must be in the bible but I missed that.
Perhaps Boris should concentrate on his own behavior as a serial adulterer instead of worrying about jabs for Jesus. At least Biden has an excuse, he has dementia.
The propaganda never stops. Does he realize vaccinated people also spread the illness?
I would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/xRSgirIVqa
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 24, 2021