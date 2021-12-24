Racism & Segregation Is Back at Mankato School Board, Minnesota

















The Mankato School Board in Minnesota is racist and unAmerican. They have unanimously voted to pay non-white teachers “additional stipends,” not on the content of their character, but solely based on the color of their skin. Additionally, the teaching staff will be segregated by race.

Board members hotly defended the policy vote earlier this month claiming it wasn’t “segregation,” according to AlphaNews on Tuesday.

“When you’re one [minority] of a [white] majority it can be very isolating and lonely,” declared board member Erin Roberts. “To have a support system in place for them is not to segregate them, it is absolutely to support them … It’s not about trying to throw the few [BIPOC] individuals we have into one building. It’s about showing them they aren’t alone.”

“It creates global citizens at the end of the day,” Vice Chair Kenneth Reid stupidly asserted.

No, they’re not, they’re creating racists. Besides, we aren’t global citizens. We are citizens of the United States, not global collectivists.

The students are also demanding the police be removed from the district. These kids are learning hate, nothing less.

This is the district that won’t let parents criticize them or any school officials.

Outrageous: Minnesota school board prohibits parents from criticizing individual school officials and forces public commenters to reveal their home address—exposing them to potential harassment and property damage.pic.twitter.com/UnOPIqf7fp — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 26, 2021

Related















