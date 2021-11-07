Boston Mayor to Still Ban Police from Schools After Principal Brutally Beaten

















Boston’s new mayor doubled down on BANNING cops in schools. This came one day after a high school principal was knocked unconscious in a brutal attack by a 16-year-old female student.

Patricia Lampron, the principal of Dr. William W. Henderson Upper Campus school, was knocked unconscious by a 16-year-old girl on Wednesday. Another staffer was also attacked.

The principal & another staffer were attacked at the Henderson Upper Campus School in Dorchester accord. to @BCassellius—classes have been cancelled today. Principal Patricia Lampron was left unconscious—a 16yo student involved was arrested. @emilyjpritch has more #7news pic.twitter.com/1PhigVBkJn — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) November 4, 2021

Then on Thursday the newly-elected mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu, said she was still intending to uphold the ban on police inside Boston schools.

Wu said that the focus should be on mental health and supporting students rather than criminalizing them.

Even if they are violent criminals???

Asked directly if the attack – which she called “an incredibly horrific, tragic situation” – changed her thinking, Wu replied, “No.”

Her words are meaningless.

Boston has restricted the presence of the police in schools since the Police Reform Act of 2020, and in July 2021 Special Police Officers in schools lost their powers.

Wu campaigned on a promise to keep that police out of schools in the city.

Criminal youth have free rein in Boston schools.

“She wants everyone to know that there is no place for violence in our schools.” The daughter of Dorchester School Principal Patricia Lampron says she will need significant time and support to recover after a “brutal attack” by a student yesterday

The Boston principal that was assaulted today, Patricia Lampron, is my cousin. She is a wonderful person. She was knocked unconscious by a student at the Henderson School. It is unfathomable to me that this is something she’d need to be concerned with at her job. https://t.co/CKUjz10DD6 — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) November 4, 2021

Family releases statement on behalf of Dorchester principal Patricia Lampron, who was attacked and seriously injured by a student Wednesday. https://t.co/7ybvgET7BV pic.twitter.com/jjT5ZlGi9d — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) November 4, 2021

