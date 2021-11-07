Biden’s OSHA to Send Vax Liars to Prison & Level Fines Up to $10K

















OSHA is not only creating laws they aren’t allowed to make under our Constitution, they think they can make Americans who lie about their vaccination status pay fines up to $10,000 and throw them in prison for six months.

Meanwhile, he allows foreigners who come here illegally to use fake social security cards and steal IDs without punishment.

OSHA released guidance Thursday specifying the requirements for businesses with 100 or more employees mandating employees get the vaccine or be subject to weekly testing.

Under the guidance, anyone who “knowingly makes any false statement, representation, or certification” about their vaccination status can be fined up to $10,000 and or face six months jail time.

Under the new rules, workers must be vaccinated by Jan. 4 before being forced to provide weekly negative testing.

Companies will not be responsible for paying for COVID-19 tests for unvaccinated workers unless a local law or union contract requires it. The mandate is expected to affect 84 million employees nationwide.

The lawsuits are piling up from The Daily Wire to The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and attorney generals from Arizona, Missouri, and Montana.

A Federal Judge put a temporary halt to this order today, saying there are “grave statutory and constitutional issues.”

Approximately 67% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

Related















