Boston Red Sox erect a billboard monument to Marxist BLM

The slogan #Black Lives Matter was the brainchild of Alicia Garza and hashtagged by Patrisse Cullors, two of the three “Marxist trained” co-founders of the movement Black Lives Matter. The movement is a communist movement that is rapidly becoming a hard-left political party. It has tremendous power.

The Boston Red Sox just erected a 250-foot billboard with the slogan next to Fenway Park. It’s to mark the 61st anniversary of Elijah “Pumpsie” Green’s first game as the team’s first Black player.

The Boston Red Sox have converted the 252 feet long by 20 feet tall billboard outside Fenway Park into a Black Lives Matter mural overlooking the Massachusetts Turnpike. pic.twitter.com/i5mKyrbr39 — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) July 22, 2020

Odd that they didn’t add the swastika and the hammer and sickle. Maybe they didn’t fit.

Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy has been outspoken on the issue of social injustice since the mass protests swept the country.

“Please know we stand with you,” Kennedy wrote in a statement on the team’s website under the title “Social Justice, Equity and Inclusion.”

“Silence in the face of injustice is unacceptable,” he added.

They erected a monument to a communist movement funded by George Soros and that is who they stand with. The hard left is now destroying baseball.

Kapler kneeled for the Marxist group and disrespected our flag:

Kapler, 44, is the first MLB manager to take a knee during the anthem. https://t.co/bxftge5EXs — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 21, 2020

These four also showed their disrespect for our anthem If they weren’t trying to show disrespect for the anthem, they would have kneeled at a different time in the game.

4 Cincinnati Reds players take knee during national anthem https://t.co/9ZAwVydMYH — Bill Cunningham (@Willie700WLW) July 22, 2020