CNN/MSNBC give free advertising to anti-Trump PAC, The Grifter Project

Corrupt media, CNN/MSNBC give free advertising to the crazy anti-Trumpers of the Lincoln Project. The leaders of the Project are George Conway, Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson, and John Weaver. They think they have street creds because they claim to be Republicans. Meanwhile, they are also working to turn the Senate over to the Socialist Democrats as well as the presidency. They say it’s punishment for Republicans who support Donald Trump.

Who in their right mind thinks that is a mature, reasonable approach?

The National Review calls The Lincoln Project, ‘The Grifter Project.’ They have raked in tens of millions of dollars, making them quite rich.

This cabal of political consultants is all in it for the money. If they actually cared about the country, they wouldn’t be working to advance the socialist, anarchist agenda of the radical left. Pathetic. https://t.co/gkRKJswCyo — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) July 13, 2020

It has been a lucrative deal for these so-called Republicans.

WEAVER’S TIES TO RUSSIA

Co-founder Weaver, a political consultant known for his work on John McCain’s and John Kasich’s presidential campaigns, registered as a Russian foreign agent for uranium conglomerate TENEX in a six-figure deal last year, filings with the Department of Justice show.

TENEX’s parent company is Rosatom, a Russian state-owned corporation that also owns Uranium One — the company that paid Bill Clinton $500,000 in speaking fees and millions to the Clinton Foundation after then-President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton signed off on the controversial merger in 2010.

Weaver backed out of the lobbying gig in May 2019 and called it “a mistake” in a tweet in which he denied having taken any money from TENEX.