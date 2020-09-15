Boys suspended indefinitely for supporting 1st responders at football game

Two high school students in Cincinnati, Ohio, were suspended indefinitely from their team for running across the football field prior to the game with a thin blue line and a thin red line flag to honor the fallen on 9/11.

The problem is they asked the school’s permission first and were denied. They did it anyway.

According to Local 12, when the Little Miami High School football team took the field Friday, Sept. 11, a couple of players carried alongside the American flag a Thin Blue Line and Thin Red Line flags.

“Were you trying to make some kind of a political statement here?” Local 12 asked Brady Williams, a senior cornerback.

“No,” he answered quickly. “Not at all. I was just doing it to honor the people that lost their lives 19 years ago.“

Williams was holding the Thin Blue Line flag as he rushed onto the field Friday. His father is a police officer, and he says he wanted to honor all the cops who lost their lives trying to save others on 9/11.

Jarad Bentley carried the Thin Red Line flag.

“I was all for it,” he said. “Because my dad is a firefighter, and if it had been him killed on 9/11, I would have wanted someone to do it for him.”

THE SUPERINTENDENT SAW IT AS POLITICAL

The Superintendent was trying to avoid any political statements. However, 9/11 shouldn’t be political.

“We can’t have students who decide to do something anyway after they’ve been told that they shouldn’t be doing it,” said Superintendent Gregory Power.

Power says he saw the flags as symbols of a political point of view and didn’t want to set a precedent.

“We did not want to place ourselves in a circumstance where another family might want a different flag to come out of the tunnel, one that may be [one that] many other families may not agree with from a political perspective,” Power explained.

That’s understandable but 9/11 should never be politicized.

What do you think? Indefinite suspension for this???

Williams’ mother took to Facebook: