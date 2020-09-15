New Fox News! Rude & insulting to the President

President Trump offered to join Fox & Friends once a week as he did today and had done in 2016. After President Trump hung up, Doocy said, Mr. President “you may want to do it every week, but Fox is not committed to that.” That was rude and unnecessary. All Doocy had to do was call him privately.

This is the new Fox News — rude and insulting to the right.

It is understandable that they can’t give 47 minutes weekly to the President and not Biden, who won’t appear for obvious reasons. However, Doocy should have just done it in private. Instead, he decided to send a negative message that the left is eating up on social media. It was also very sly how he did it after President Trump hung up.

Watch:

Donald Trump: "We're gonna [call into Fox & Friends] every week. Every Monday I think they said." Brian Kilmeade: "Sounds good." Steve Doocy, after Trump hangs up: "You may want to do it every week, but Fox is not committed to that, and we'll take it on a case-by-case basis." pic.twitter.com/VnIHyofm36 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 15, 2020