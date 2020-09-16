Update on boys who carried thin blue & red flags on football field on 9/11

We reported about the two boys who were indefinitely suspended from their football team in Cincinnati, Ohio after they ran across the football field with a thin blue line flag and a thin red line flag on 9/11 during pre-game activities. One boy’s father is a police officer and the other boy’s father is a firefighter.

The Superintendent said they defied his order not to do it since he found it too political. Since when are 9/11, the police, and the firefighters political???

Superintendent Powers then suspended them from the team INDEFINITELY! After serious backlash in the community, the boys were reinstated.

The entire community has come together to have a non-political demonstration against the Superintendant’s action:

The boys were described as rulebreakers but that is not how it went down. The father explained on Facebook. Mr. Williams put the timeline up. This is the last segment of the timeline:

5:20 We meet with members of the coaching staff regarding this decision. The coaching staff explains their position and says they will not take the flags from the boys if they want to carry them onto the field. They go on to say a administrator has told them to squash it and do not let the boys out onto the field. The coaching staff confirmed with the administrators that they have done what they needed to do so, there will be no discipline for the coaching staff. The conversation ended with one of the coaching staff telling us if he had a 17 year old son faced with this decision he hopes he follows in Brady’s path. I explain to the coaching staff that if they need to show there is some sort of play time discipline for this we will support the coaching staff. The coaching staff confirms there will not be any discipline from them for this incident.

We explain our conversation with the coaching staff to Brady and he makes the decision to carry the flags.

Minutes before game time: Brady is still unsure what the true intent is with all the mixed messages. Brady turns down the music in the locker room and gets the teams attention. Brady explains the situation to the team and asks the team what he should do. The team rallies around Brady and starts shouting and cheering to carry the flags!

We 100% support our coaching staff, players, and parents.

We have decided as a family we will no longer be responding to social media, media requests, or interviews. We feel Brady has explained his intentions on this issue.

Sean Hannity said on his show this afternoon that the boys will be on ‘Hannity’ this evening. But since they were reinstated, that might have changed.