Fake! Unbelievably Fake Harris Town Hall! She Still Failed

Private independent reporter Michael Tracey told Glenn Greenwald of System Update what he had discovered at her Univision town hall. It’s unbelievable how fake Harris and her campaign are. To start, Harris name-dropped former Attorney General Alberto Gonzalez as endorsing her. He resigned in disgrace after two years. The event was billed as undecided voters. Reporters weren’t allowed to ask certain questions.

It was taped, and reporters weren’t allowed to see the original event [because it was staged].

According to Univision’s Director of Corporate Communications, Anna Negron, Latino voters from other states have flown into Vegas. [There are a lot of Latinos in Vegas that they could have attended if they were honest.]

At least some of them were her supporters, not undecided.

“I already knew I was going to go for Kamala before the event, and now that just kind of solidified it…, one attendee said. “Part of the reason I wanted to go was just fully support her.”

” Fans on Cue ” provided the people who just sat and didn’t ask questions. “Fans on Cue” is exactly what it sounds like.

The event was supposed to be billed as undecided voters. The video was made to look like undecided voters attended and were turned by her amazing answers [which were a disaster].

As we wrote earlier, she didn’t even do a good job.

NEW: @MTracey investigated Univision’s “town hall” and found half of the audience was flown in at the network’s expense, while the other half was brought in by a rent-an-audience company called FansOnQ. It turns out, some “undecided” voters admitted to being Kamala Harris… pic.twitter.com/QhgedLF8D2 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 12, 2024