Sweden will reopen the rape case against Julian Assange

Julian Assange, the Wikileaks founder, is currently in prison for fifty weeks for jumping bail. The U.S. has started extradition proceedings against him to the United States for leaking diplomatic and military secrets in 2010.

Sweden will reopen the rape case against him.

Sweden’s deputy director of public prosecutions Eva-Marie Persson made the announcement at a news conference in Stockholm. She said that “there is still a probable cause to suspect that Assange committed a rape.”

Preliminary charges had been filed after he visited the country in 2010. Assange avoided extradition by seeking refuge in London’s Ecuadorian embassy.

The case was dropped after seven years. The statute of limitations expires in 2020.