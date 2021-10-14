Brandon Goodwin: 1000% the COV Vax Caused His Blood Clots, NBA Told Him to Keep Quiet!

















Brandon Goodwin, an NBA player with the Atlanta Hawks, said that he got blood clots from the COVID vaccine that ended his season and possibly his career.

Goodwin said the NBA told him to keep it quiet about it.

This is as Kyrie Irving was put under suspension for refusing the vaccine or at least not saying if he was vaccinated. It’s unclear. Irving is refusing to comply because he is upset about people losing their jobs over their refusal. He is a fighter for freedom.

Three-year guard Brandon Goodwin was ruled out of the 2020-21 season halfway through due to a “respiratory condition.”

Goodwin is currently a free agent, and with nothing to lose. For that reason, he is stating that he firmly believes the clots came from the vaccine.

“I was super tired in the games. When we played Philly back-to-back [Apr. 28-30], bro, I was so tired,” Goodwin said, during a Twitch stream on Oct. 3. “I felt like I couldn’t run up and down the court. My back was hurting. Then we went home, that’s when my back really started hurting bad. Then I’m like I have to go to the doctor, that’s when I found out I had blood clots.”

Goodwin admitted that the effects “all happened in the span of a month” of getting vaccinated.

“I was fine up until then, up until I took the vaccine, I was fine. So people trying to tell you it’s not the vaccine, how do you know? You don’t know. Yes, the vaccine ended my season, one thousand percent.”

Listen:

Kyrie Irving should be able to make a personal medical choice without coercion from government or employer, particularly since he can get regular covid testing. NBA player Brandon Goodwin recently said that he got a rare blood clot from the vaccine that ended his NBA season. pic.twitter.com/qU8g1YP6Ki — J.D. Chase (@LilChomskyX) October 14, 2021

