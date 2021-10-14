Ridiculous J6 Committee Plans to File a Criminal Complaint on Bannon

















The potentially unconstitutional select committee investigating the January 6 riot and parade was formed to attack Republicans up to the 2022 election. They subpoenaed former Trump officials for partisan purposes. Steve Bannon was subpoenaed but didn’t show today. He invoked the question of privilege.

They say will file a criminal complaint against Steve Bannon and it is obvious why they are doing this. Almost no one cares and they want people to care.

All the usual far-left and dishonest Democrats are on the committee like Adam Schiff. They are the same people who promoted the fake Russia-gate and Ukraine-gate scandals while Joe Biden is actually selling influence. It also includes the two Trump haters Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Chairman Bennie Thompson put out a press release today stating he would hold a meeting on Tuesday to file a criminal contempt charge against Steve Bannon.

Thompson said they are “moving ahead quickly to get answers for the American people about what happened on January 6th and help secure the future of American democracy.”

Democrats are still pretending this was a direct attack on democracy — an insurrection.

The milquetoast leftist in charge of the DoJ will probably go along and do something about the complaint but it won’t hold up.

As part of his announcement, Bennie wrote:

Any person who willfully refuses to provide testimony or documents subpoenaed by Congress, including committees of the House, is potentially liable for contempt of Congress under 2 U.S.C. §§ 192, 194. Contempt of Congress is a crime that may result in a fine and between one and twelve months imprisonment.

They got nothing! All they have are their usual lies.

Far-left Rep. Raskin is calling the Republican Party the party of insurrection. The Alinsky-style fake assault is what this committee is all about.

Fake Republican Adam Kinzinger said they will do everything in their power to get the Trump advisers to testify. [All who were subpoenaed, except Bannon so far, have executive privilege]

“We’re going to do everything in our power to get them to testify,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a member of the select committee investigating Jan. 6, tells @jimsciutto about former Trump allies being subpoenaed. “We have a right to get to the bottom of this.” https://t.co/5TcwZMTFqy pic.twitter.com/6NKdPprUdo — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) October 5, 2021

