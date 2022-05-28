Brave Bystander Fatally Shoots a Man Shooting Into a Party

A West Virginia woman fatally shot a mass shooter at a party in Charleston. Intent on murder, Dennis Butler started shooting into the crowd of children and adults from his vehicle. She pulled out her pistol and shot him before he could kill anyone. When the police came, 37-year-old Dennis Butler of Charleston, with multiple gunshot wounds. Butler later died. No one else was hurt.

“Instead of running from the threat, she engaged with the threat and saved several lives last night,” said Lieutenant Tony Hazelett. “She was lawfully carrying a firearm and stopped a threat. There was a graduation party and a party with kids so obviously someone just graduated high school and we could have had a casualty shooting.”

Charleston Police say several witnesses and the bystander who fired the gun waited on police to get there and fully cooperated with the investigation.

Butler had driven by the area earlier on Wednesday evening when he was warned to slow down because children were playing.

He returned armed with an AR-15-type rifle and opened fire from his vehicle on the birthday-graduation party outside the apartment complex in the city.

At this time, no one has been charged with the shooting. The investigation now goes to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s office for review.

The bystander, who is not identified, legally possessed the gun.

They should give her an award.

Guns often take down the bad guys.

In the case of Uvalde, the police arrived within 12 minutes and 19 police officers stood in the hallway of the school, not entering the classroom to take down the killer. They were allegedly following the orders of the commander. The Police can’t always be there to help you in time. You are your first rescuer.

