Brave coed stood up to hate & threats after saying socialism is more dangerous than the virus

Evita Duffy, a conservative Hispanic woman who attends the University of Chicago, signed up for the University’s Institute of Politics (IOP) to participate in a digital initiative, called “I vote because…,”

The examples they gave were left-wing and included Medicare for All and children shouldn’t be kept in cages.

Expecting a lively debate, she wrote, “I vote because the coronavirus won’t destroy America, but socialism will.”

A believer in free speech, she never expected the response she got.

Her fellow students attacked, “my character, my intellect, my family, my appearance, and even threatened me with physical violence, using foul and offensive language. I was called a racist and a xenophobe. Some compared me to animals. Others declared that they would personally stop me from voting, and many defended the personal attacks, saying I deserved to be bullied and that I don’t belong at the University of Chicago on account of my beliefs. I was told by many that I was the most hated person on campus. It was frightening. It was also hurtful since some of the attacks came from people I considered friends.”

“The fact is, as awful as the coronavirus is, killing a total of 12 people nationwide and over 3,000 globally, its number of victims pales in comparison to the tens of millions of people who have died at the hands of socialism and communism,” she writes in an article at ‘The Chicago Maroon.’

One student said she was entitled “to a brick wall,” in other words, execution if she doesn’t believe in a system — socialism — “that eliminates violence on a systemic level or face the consequences.”

She refused to give in.

The administration and the IOP did not come to her defense. She stands alone for free speech and freedom. Her effort to discuss socialism versus capitalism was not allowed. Yet, it is socialism — communism — that killed more than 100 million people.

She called for the University “to live up to its own standards and set an example of civility, diversity, and tolerance during these hyper-partisan times.”

This is literally insane. These fascists are accusing Ms. Duffy of exactly what they are doing. Universities are supposed to be safe places for debate, free speech, and intellectual growth, and all across the nation, the students are told the opposite.

How did we get here in our universities and how do we get out of this?

Will no one stand up for Evita Duffy and free speech on campus?