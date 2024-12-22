A massive brawl of about 200 teens descended on a residential neighborhood, fighting until the police showed up to stop them. Many came from the local high school.

Shrapnel from someone’s gun hit an officer and three juveniles who had non-life-threatening injuries.

Initially, KCSO said a suspect attempted to take a Forney ISD officer’s gun, causing it to go off and injure a deputy, the officer, and a juvenile girl. However, Forney ISD confirmed to WFAA that none of its officers discharged weapons during the incident, and none were injured.

It’s unclear whose gun went off. According to KCSO, a deputy and three juveniles were injured from shrapnel.

“The Forney ISD officer received on-site medical attention, while the Kaufman County Deputy and the three juveniles were transported to area hospitals,” KCSO said in a corrected release. According to KCSO, all injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

Many came from Forney High School.

The police were trying to figure out the motive.

CBS was not enlightening.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email