Owner Jailed for Trespass While Squatter Squats on Her Home

In Clayton County, Georgia, a homeowner was arrested and charged with criminal trespass after she attempted to re-enter her own home, which was occupied by a squatter.

Recent legislation in Georgia aims to impose tougher penalties on illegal squatting. They better hurry.

In the meantime, this homeowner is abused.

According to a judge, the squatter didn’t qualify as a squatter because she was related to a previous owner’s partner.

The owner had no agreement with this woman and didn’t know her.

This was followed by months of court cases. The owner won, but the squatter was back again. The owner couldn’t get into her house unless the squatter was served.

She Was Told to Check Her Privilege

As if that isn’t bad enough, an officer told her to think of it from the squatter’s point of view. “Not everyone is as fortunate as you,” he said.

The homeowner who worked to own the home is supposed to feel bad for a good-for-nothing stealing her home.

A homeowner is jailed and told to check her privilege for calling the police on a squatter residing in her house: pic.twitter.com/YbD31WedrG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 22, 2024

