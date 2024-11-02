Brazil’s Communist Leader Lula Endorses Kamala Harris

Brazil’s Communist leader, Lula, endorsed Kamala Harris for president for the sake of democracy.

Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said his personal preference for an outcome in the US election is for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris to become the next US president.

The endorsement from the leader of the BRICS member state comes just days before the election on Tuesday.

“I love democracy. I think it is the best system of government that society has ever built in the world,” Lula wrote in a post on X on Friday.

This system allows political opponents, “who are antagonistic, to have a civilized debate of ideas, without violence,” he added.

“I think that if Kamala wins the election, it is much safer to strengthen democracy in the US,” the Brazilian leader said.

The post followed Lula’s interview with French broadcaster TF1 earlier in the day, during which he voiced a similar position, saying: “It would be nice to have Kamala Harris in power.”

Democracy Is Inconsistent with Our Constitution

Harris and Lula are communists. They call themselves democratic rulers and say they want a democracy. Democracy or mob rule is incompatible with the Constitution because it puts all the power in the majority and functions by numbers alone. If you want to know what is wrong with it, consider 1939 Germany. The majority was wrong.

The individual rights of man limit a Republic, and it is consistent with our Constitution. In a Republic, the rights of man are inviolable and are not subject to the government or the will of the majority. The government’s role is only to protect our human rights.

If Democrats establish a democracy with elite representatives, it becomes the worst possible form of government – a tyrannical regime. The representatives use false cover to represent the majority in executing their will. Unlimited majority rule will be their excuse.

Rome fell under such a system.

The minority and the rights of men must be protected. Democracy does not do that. Democrats continually call the U.S. a democracy. Beware of the terminology, especially as Democrats threaten our Bill of Rights.