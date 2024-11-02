The United States deployed nuclear-capable B-52 bombers, fighter jets, refueling aircraft, and Navy destroyers to the Middle East over growing regional tensions, particularly with Iran.



The Pentagon confirmed that several B-52 Stratofortress bombers, a squadron of fighter jets, tanker aircraft, and Navy destroyers will begin arriving soon as part of this increased military presence. This comes as the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group prepares to leave the region.

The Pentagon said it is to protect U.S. interests and personnel in the Middle East and to reinforce support for Israel.

Iran claims it can build nukes and threatened the US and Israel with “tooth-breaking retaliation.”

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke with students ahead of the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the US embassy in Tehran.

“The enemies, whether the Zionist regime or the United States of America, will definitely receive a tooth-breaking response to what they are doing to Iran and the Iranian nation and to the resistance front,” Khamenei, 85, said in a video released by the state media, referring to Tehran-backed terror groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

At the same time, war is heating up in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia-Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has issued a stark warning that the United States and Russia are perilously close to entering “direct military conflict.”

Lavrov pointed to increasing Russophobia in the U.S. as a key factor driving tensions. He noted that the current administration has implemented more anti-Russian sanctions than any previous one, exacerbating the hostile relationship. With accusations and hostility on the rise, the risk of miscalculation or escalation remains significant.

Lavrov believes no matter who wins the election, the anti-Russian policies will continue.

He’s wrong. If Harris wins, we will be at war, and our sons and daughters will be sent to fight the Russian meat grinder. If Trump wins, he will try to end this.