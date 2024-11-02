British Left Is Influencing the US Election & Trying to Kill X

M DOWLING
British Dark Money in US Elections on Behalf of Harris-Walz

A bombshell report by seasoned journalists Paul D. Thacker and Matt Taibbi revealed that one of The Center for Countering Digital Hate’s (CCDH’s) “annual priorities” was to “kill Musk’s Twitter” and to drain its revenue stream by shaming and harassing advertisers away from the social media platform.

The CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate in the UK is Imran Ahmed, an operative for the British government who is heavily allied with the Democratic Party. The group attacks enemies of the Democratic Party, including RFK and Elon Musk. It tried to cancel all of Musk’s advertisers.

It is foreign interference. Twenty percent of their money comes from Britain, and two board members are British.

It is a [hardcore left] Labour Party vehicle that got Starmer in power. Based on that success, they decided to bring it to the States.

Trump’s campaign is suing the Starmer government. The Trump people are furious about it.

The Washington Post partners with dark money censorship groups like the Countering Digital Hate. The Washington Post quislings use anodyne descriptors like “the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH)” in a story targeting Musk. However, CCDH’s political ties are well-documented. They are not anodyne.

The Misinformation Academics Are Left to Very Left

It is also interesting to note that a Harvard “Misinformation Review” study found 85% of misinformation academics identified as left to very left. Only 15% were centrist or slightly right.  They had 0% identifying as conservative.


