Breaking…22 Dominion machines being examined by Team Trump experts NOW

Today, Trump Team experts will examine 22 Dominion machines in Antrim County, Michigan from 8:00 am on for about 10 hours with results in 48 hours. Antrim is the County with an unexplained switch of 6,000 votes from Trump to Biden.

Dominion said it was a human error.

Jenna Ellis was on Fox & Friends at 7:00 am this morning to explain. She said she believes that the Supreme Court should hear one or more of these cases, but the challenge right now is to get it to the state legislatures.

The state legislatures have the constitutional authority to regulate how the delegates are selected to the Electoral College.

SMARTMATIC AND DOMINION

Lord Malloch-Brown, the former President of Smartmatic, will run The Open Society Foundations. It’s a nice reward for his efforts — probably to defeat President Trump.

Brown is also the former UN deputy secretary‐general and UK minister. He was the vice-chairman of Soros’s Investment Funds and the deputy secretary-general of the United Nations when he worked as chief of staff to Kofi Annan.

I applaud Patrick Gaspard’s leadership of the Open Society Foundations in a world beset by illiberalism. Mark Malloch-Brown will be Open Society’s new president. He is deeply familiar with its work and shares my vision of philanthropy. https://t.co/DdJk1z3Cq2 — George Soros (@georgesoros) December 4, 2020

The Left and their fake fact-checkers are still claiming there’s no tie between Soros and our election voting machines and software:



Dominion Adviser Offered to Do Anything For Hillary

In 2018, Dominion Voting announced that it had been acquired by its management team and Staple Street Capital, a New York-based private equity firm, who was being advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

During Clinton’s campaign, according to an email chain released by WikiLeaks, Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner Kamran S. Bajwa met with John Podesta while offering “anything” to help Hillary Clinton.

Podesta, at the time, was chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.