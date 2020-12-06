Violent clash in WA between Antifa and Open Up protesters

A Back the Blue/Open Up protest march in Olympia, Washington on Saturday turned violent when Antifa Black Bloc communists showed up.

The black bloc anarchists decided to hold a counter-event titled “Squash Fascists.”

The two groups baited each other throughout the day, as seen in footage from photojournalist Independent Media PDX. The black bloc members burned American flags and the “Back the Blue” supporters retaliated by burning a black umbrella, which many Antifa members carry to conceal their identities.

Antifa communists were the original instigators. One right-wing marcher shot and grazed an Antifa. He was arrested.

DC , olympia , patriot back the blue , kick some antifa ass pic.twitter.com/WIqVHsagU7 — basedengland8 (@basedengland8) December 6, 2020

At an event labeled “Squash Fascists” Portland/ Washington Protesters gather in Olympia Washington, counter protesters have met them in opposition at The Washington State Capitol Building. #PortlandProtests #Washington #Portland #Seattle #Antifa pic.twitter.com/6ImVmEPnWH — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) December 5, 2020

Portland/ Washington protesters and counter-protesters are currently standing off at Franklin and 4th Ave. downtown Olympia. Olympia police are standing by. #Washington #Portland #protest pic.twitter.com/VXzDI66Av0 — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) December 5, 2020

At one point, a violent fight broke out between the two groups. Individuals dressed in all black lost to the people carrying the American and Trump flag poles.

Antifa attacked back the blue demonstrators in Olympia this weekend. It didn’t end well. pic.twitter.com/pczMMJPctk — Walton And Johnson (@WaltonNJohnson) December 6, 2020

Patriots Clash With Antifa At Washington State Capitol. One shot was fired. pic.twitter.com/Meg3cg6iiP — Black Rebel (Andrew Duncomb) (@SpaceForceUSA_) December 5, 2020

THE POLICE RESPOND

Individual who fired his gun earlier in the day can be seen at the :23 second mark pointing his firearm at protesters. According to an Olympia Police officer, that individual has been arrested & they are currently investigating the shooting. #Washington #Portland #Protest #fight pic.twitter.com/e4LQFPWb79 — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) December 6, 2020

The Olympia Police Department said the groups “have largely dispersed.” The department said, “An arrest was made for two counts of felony assault. An additional charge may be referred for reckless endangerment as well.”

“We did make an arrest for a subject that appeared to fire at least one round from a handgun into the opposing crowd,” the police tweeted. “Any witnesses to that crime should contact @OlyPD through the 911 system.”

The groups have largely dispersed. Officers are still staffed throughout the city and monitoring for additional issues. An arrest was made for two counts of felony assault. An additional charge may be referred for reckless endangerment as well. — Olympia Police Dept (@OlyPD) December 5, 2020