Our Greatest Enemy Bought 192,000 Acres of US Farmland

Globalist Bill Gates bought 2,100 acres of farmland to add to his 270,000 acres for some sustainable reason. China bought another 300 acres of farmland that they are adding to the 192,000 acres of US land they already own.

No decent country does this. Why are our leaders allowing this? The Maoist Chinese shouldn’t own any US land.

The Left is destroying us from within. The border and the selling off of America to foreigners are all part of the same destruction. They are stealing the soul of America.

Americans should be infuriated.

MI-5 and the FBI just gave a joint presentation warning of the alleged immediate dangers that China presents. But, somehow, it’s okay for us to sell them our farmland?

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) are opposed.

“America cannot allow China to control our food supply,” Pence said Wednesday during a speech at the conservative Heritage Foundation, urging President Joe Biden and Congress to “end all farm subsidies for land owned by foreign nationals.”

Chinese communists are buying up land and agribusinesses like Smithfield Foods.

By the start of 2020, Chinese owners controlled about 192,000 agricultural acres in the U.S., worth $1.9 billion, including land used for farming, ranching, and forestry, according to the Agriculture Department.

Other foreigners are buying up our country. We are for sale.

Foreign investors by the end of 2019 held an interest in more than 35 million acres — an area bigger than New York State. The total has grown by an average 2.3 million acres per year since 2015, according to USDA data.

