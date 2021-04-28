Chauvin’s trial Juror 52 thought the verdict should have taken 20 minutes









The first juror to speak out in the Derek Chauvin trial is trying to convince people they gave the verdict serious consideration. They took 10 hours and “most of the jury was in agreement nearly immediately on convicting Chauvin.”

Apparently, at least one juror wanted to “slow it down,” and that’s why it took ten hours not twenty minutes, which is what the juror thought it should have taken.

The 31-year-old basketball coach, Brandon Mitchell, is at “peace” with his decision.

“After we deliberated and we had to do some explaining to a few people, breaking it down a little bit further, everybody was on the same page,” Brandon Mitchell, a 31-year-old high school basketball coach, said on “Get Up!” with Erica Campbell.

“It wasn’t like we just walked right in the room and everybody was like ‘let’s get it done.’ There’s always one person that’s like ‘what about this, what about that.’ So we sat in the room and argued for a few hours pretty much with just one person. Just trying to get them, to see where they’re coming from, and trying to get them on board with where everybody else was,” he said.

“I think the one juror that was kind of—I wouldn’t say slowing us down—but was being delicate with the process more so, was just kind of hung up on a few words within the instructions and just wanted to make sure that they got it right,” he added on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“We just kind of went around the room, we broke down, we literally broke down the sentences and broke down the words and what the meanings were, and just described in several different ways from different perspectives until we came to a common conclusion.”

What does that mean? They didn’t go over the evidence?

Mitchell told CNN the atmosphere in the courtroom “was just dark.”

“It felt like every day was a funeral and watching someone die every day,” Mitchell told the network. “It was tense every day. I wasn’t nervous, but it was stressful. It was a lot of pressure.”

That sounds like a leftist who couldn’t possibly give Chauvin a fair hearing. Maybe that’s an incorrect observation. What do you think?

Mitchell has a dating podcast in his real life.

Maybe Chauvin deserves all he got, and, if so, fine, but it still doesn’t sound like he got a fair trial and this convinces us more so. When you are deciding the rest of someone’s life, no matter how much you dislike the person, to us, it seems you should go over all the testimony and sort out facts only. Then weigh them. Then decide. The trial took weeks and it should have taken a lot longer to make that decision. They prejudged?

The alternate juror said she thought they (the prosecutors) didn’t want her as a juror because she might find Chauvin not guilty. In the end, she would have found him guilty on all counts.

Related