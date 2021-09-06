Breaking…AG to investigate & prosecute anyone stopping an abortion in Texas

















The Biden Justice Department will protect abortion seekers in Texas by investigating and prosecuting anyone who tries to stop an elective abortion. Merrick Garland has put himself above the Supreme Court.

The Justice Department said Monday it will not tolerate violence against women trying to get an abortion. Justice Department officials have also been in contact with U.S. attorneys in Texas and the FBI field offices in the state to discuss enforcing the federal provisions.

That’s a twist. It’s violence against women to not let them kill an unborn baby to the moment of birth?

Garland said his agency would use the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act) to stop any interference.

The FACE Act prohibits physically obstructing or using the threat of force to intimidate or interfere with a person seeking reproductive health services. The law also prohibits damaging property at abortion clinics and other reproductive health centers.

The law doesn’t fit but the Biden administration is lawless.

The DOJ is still exploring all options to challenge the Texas law, Garland said.

Republicans have accused the Biden administration of overreach while Democrats are scrambling to pass an abortion bill in Congress.

Garland said the Justice Department would enforce the federal law “in order to protect the constitutional rights of women and other persons, including access to an abortion.”

Liberals are also threatening to boycott Texas over their abortion law, with Portland considering banning all imports from and travel to the state.

The new Texas law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks – before some women know they´re pregnant.

The US is run by evil people.

