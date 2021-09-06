US-funded UN plans to fund the Taliban terrorists for ‘humanitarian’ affairs

















Taliban say U.N. promises aid after meeting with officials in Kabul. The US is looking for a way to fund them as well.

The UN is expected to convene an international aid conference in Geneva on Sept. 13 to allegedly help avert what UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called a “looming humanitarian catastrophe.”

Senior Taliban officials met in Kabul on Sunday with the U.N. undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, who promised to maintain assistance for the Afghan people, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said, Reuters reported.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the Taliban’s political office, and other officials met Martin Griffiths as Afghanistan faces a potentially catastrophic humanitarian crisis caused by severe drought and a collapsing economy.

“The U.N. delegation promised continuation of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, saying he would call for further assistance to Afghanistan during the coming meeting of donor countries,” Shaheen said on Twitter.

The UN, which the US heavily funds, is going to fund terrorists. How much of the funds do you think will get. to the people who need it?

Chinese communists, who are in bed with US corporations, are fully supportive of the terrorist government:

Joe Biden and his comrades plan to fund the Taliban. Are they being blackmailed? Why would they fund terrorists?

The Biden administration wants to fund the taliban, their new terrorist friends. This is why we need to keep General @DonJBacon in office. Joe Biden can’t have anymore support for his radical agenda, which now includes funding the worst people on earth. https://t.co/q53UFn59GO — Vets for Bacon (@vetsforbacon) September 2, 2021

Related















