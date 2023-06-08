DJT Indicted for At Least 7 Federal Charges for Documents, Obstruction, Conspiracy

Donald Trump has been indicted for at least 7 federal charged of illegal retentionp of documents, obstruction, and conspiracy. The conspiracy charge sounds like January 6. Is it seditious conspiracy? We no longer have a Constitution. The Left can take anyone off the street.
It looks like Donald Trump will be indicted in Miami.
Donald Trump has been indicted on at least 7 federal charges including illegal retention of classified documents, obstruction, conspiracy.
ABC News reported:
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted for a second time, this time on federal charges in relation to his handling of classified information while out of office, sources familiar confirm to ABC News.
He is set to be arraigned in federal court in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, sources said.
“We’re learning from our sources that there appears to be at least seven counts here. This ranges from everything from the willful retention of national defense information to conspiracy to a scheme to conceal to false statements and representations,” ABC News’ Katherine Faulders reported during a special report on the network.
“I AM AN INNOCENT MAN,” – Trump said.
Joe Biden, who is corrupt and whose family is corrupt, is making us into a Banana Republic. The Left is rejoicing, but it’s because they are too stupid to understand what this means to our country and our Constitution. This is a Constitutional crisis.
Unless Republicans have both houses of Congress and the presidency, no one should run for president.
🚨 TRUMP ATTORNEY SPEAKS OUT ON NEW FEDERAL INDICTMENT:
"When your name is Donald Trump when you're leading in the polls, you are going to get hit hard. You are going to get indicted until you can't take it anymore."
BREAKING: Former President Donald Trump has written on Truth Social that he has been indicted by the Department of Justice in the Mar-a-Lago documents probe.
There was a document posted whereby Trump had “declassified” the documents and ordered DOJ to redact and release. Why wouldn’t this alone make the prosecution’s case moot. A judge should just dismiss this case with prejudice.
I suppose a prosecutor can get away with virtually anything and everything in front of a grand jury, but what has been revealed during those proceedings should be cause for dismissal in and of itself.
Anger needs to be controlled and directed to positive actions that help stop the destruction of the USA.
If it isn’t controlled, we’ll be sharing prison cells with the J6 prisoners.
I suspect it will be worse. Soon they will not be able to house we who are the “enemy”. The Gulag will come to the USA, and potentially a lot of executions. (Look at the conditions in China.)
Trump may be the one indicted, but all his supporters will become targets for arrest iif this is allowed to stand. We are all at risk and must take extreme measures to protect ourselves, our family and our property. The Woke Communists want war. We all understand that elections in the US of Pedophiles no longer matter, but bullets do. Not a wise idea making Trump into a martyr. Woke liberals are incapable of comprehending the consequences of their actions let alone the myriad unforeseen consequences. Al least 75 million voted for Trump and 80% of them believe the election was stolen and that his supporters have been victimized and the country led to ruin. You can debate that all you wish but the reality is that 50 million plus is a formidable force that has coalesced around several central figures with most of them armed. Keep pushing the provocations and sometime very soon a spark is going to ignite a flame that cannot be put out until the Woke Communists are annihilated and confined to mental institutions where they can receive the help their mentally disturbed minds desperately require.
John, your comment is quite frightening!
1) You seem to be opening pushing armed violence.
2) “The Woke Communists want war.” Mao and Stalin would not recognise those you call communists as such. It is something larger and worse that Marxism. It is however totalitarian and anti-truth. It is totally selfish and a rejection of rules as well as a rejection of responsibilities.