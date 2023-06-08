DJT Indicted for At Least 7 Federal Charges for Documents, Obstruction, Conspiracy

Donald Trump has been indicted for at least 7 federal charged of illegal retentionp of documents, obstruction, and conspiracy. The conspiracy charge sounds like January 6. Is it seditious conspiracy? We no longer have a Constitution. The Left can take anyone off the street.

It looks like Donald Trump will be indicted in Miami.

Donald Trump has been indicted on at least 7 federal charges including illegal retention of classified documents, obstruction, conspiracy. — Dan Abrams (@danabrams) June 8, 2023

ABC News reported:

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted for a second time, this time on federal charges in relation to his handling of classified information while out of office, sources familiar confirm to ABC News.

He is set to be arraigned in federal court in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET, sources said.

“We’re learning from our sources that there appears to be at least seven counts here. This ranges from everything from the willful retention of national defense information to conspiracy to a scheme to conceal to false statements and representations,” ABC News’ Katherine Faulders reported during a special report on the network.

“I AM AN INNOCENT MAN,” – Trump said.

Joe Biden, who is corrupt and whose family is corrupt, is making us into a Banana Republic. The Left is rejoicing, but it’s because they are too stupid to understand what this means to our country and our Constitution. This is a Constitutional crisis.

Unless Republicans have both houses of Congress and the presidency, no one should run for president.

🚨 TRUMP ATTORNEY SPEAKS OUT ON NEW FEDERAL INDICTMENT: “When your name is Donald Trump when you’re leading in the polls, you are going to get hit hard. You are going to get indicted until you can’t take it anymore.” pic.twitter.com/hcwCYum5mK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 8, 2023

BREAKING: Former President Donald Trump has written on Truth Social that he has been indicted by the Department of Justice in the Mar-a-Lago documents probe. MORE: https://t.co/GcM9G679oL pic.twitter.com/a3iJOuKjii — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) June 8, 2023

