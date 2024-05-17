Breaking…Donald Trump’s Holding a Rally in the South Bronx

The event will be held on May 23rd at 6 pm at Crotona Park, South Bronx. You can get tickets here. He’s going for it. It’s good to see a Republican leader go into one of the most troubled Black precincts in New York City.

The former president’s polling among black voters has more than doubled since this time in 2020. Some say it’s because young Black men are familiar with a corrupt justice system and relate to him.

It’s early. We’ll see how it goes.

Trump has doubled his support among Black voters from this point four years ago. If his support held, it’d be the best GOP performance since Richard Nixon in 1960 among Black voters…. Trump’s doing it thanks to pulling in a quarter of Black voters under 50. pic.twitter.com/qDqBfRVLVA — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) May 17, 2024

