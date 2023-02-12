Breaking! FAA Shuts Air Space Near Havre, Montana But Nothing’s There?

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has closed some airspace in Montana for defense department activities. They said there was a radar anomaly and then said there was nothing there. It’s reopened now.

Put NORAD back on Santa duty. The pilots are great, administration, not so much.

It’s a temporary flight restriction in an area about 50 by 50 nautical miles above Havre, Montana, near the Canadian border. The area is classified as “national defense airspace.”

The FAA did not say if it was related to another balloon or other object.


Greg
Greg
5 minutes ago

If anyone is interested; those images are from the SkyVector website.

