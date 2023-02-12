Breaking! FAA Shuts Air Space Near Havre, Montana But Nothing’s There?

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has closed some airspace in Montana for defense department activities. They said there was a radar anomaly and then said there was nothing there. It’s reopened now.

The FAA just closed down airspace in Montana, sent fighters to investigate a “radar anomaly,” then said there was actually nothing there 😐 https://t.co/9unkDahfgY — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) February 12, 2023

Put NORAD back on Santa duty. The pilots are great, administration, not so much.

It’s a temporary flight restriction in an area about 50 by 50 nautical miles above Havre, Montana, near the Canadian border. The area is classified as “national defense airspace.”

The FAA did not say if it was related to another balloon or other object.

🚨#BREAKING: U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has just issued a notice barring flights in an area about 50 by 50 nautical miles around Havre, Montana, near the Canadian border and classifying the area as “national defense airspace pic.twitter.com/Pa7iGyyoTz — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 12, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: A new NOTAM has been issued by the FAA for an area over Havre, Montana. The airspace has been defined as “National Defense Airspace. Another shoot down is most likely imminent. It’s currently unclear if it is related to another “unknown” object. pic.twitter.com/z7o3EHjRV4 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 12, 2023

