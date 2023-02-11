Kansas City vs. Philadelphia: Which One Wins Based on the Murder Rate?

The Super Bowl on February 12th between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles is played only between the football teams. But what if they competed in a different game? What if we see which team wins based on their city’s murder rate?



KANSAS CITY



Kansas City, Missouri, is a city of roughly half a million people, while Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, weighs in with a population of a million and a half. So Philly has about three times the population of KC.



Last year, Kansas City recorded 169 homicides. In fact, that’s the second-highest homicide total for the Missouri city. About 10 percent of the victims were age 18 or younger. Non-fatal shootings totaled 542. The highest homicide rate in KC came two years earlier, in 2020, when there were 182 murders.



PHILADELPHIA



As for Philly, the city recorded 516 murders in 2022. That’s a decrease of 8 percent from 2021, the record high for the City of Brotherly Love. Almost 80 percent of fatal 2022 shooting victims in Philly were black, and about half were the between 18 and 30 years of age.



And if that’s not bad enough, Philly saw 1,791 non-fatal shootings in 2022. Not very brotherly, if you ask me.



PER CAPITA MURDER RATE



But what’s the per capita murder rate? After all, Philadelphia has triple the population of Kansas City. KC has a murder rate of 100 per 100,000 people and ranks 16th among U.S. cities. Philly, on the other hand, has a murder rate of 302 per 100,000 people, ranking 5th among U.S. cities.



The Super Bowl is being played in Phoenix, which is not the safest place to be either. It has a murder rate of 122 per 100,000 people. Phoenix ranks 13th, only slightly better than Kansas City.



So, if you want to bet on a Super Bowl team solely based on the murder rate of the city, Kansas City is a “safer” bet. But let’s see if Philly can show more Brotherly Love.







Image from: KFXG

Related