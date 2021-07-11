Breaking…facing imprisonment & death, thousands protest in Cuba, chanting ‘freedom’



















Cubans have had it with their disastrous socialized medicine and they want freedom. This is as the United States moves towards communism thanks to the Democrat Party under the corrupt leadership of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

Thousands of people took to the streets across Cuba to call for the end of the dictatorship and to demand food and vaccines. This is an unprecedented display of civil unrest as Cuba struggles under the worst economic crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union.

This is a very big deal. They face torture, imprisonment, and death. They are risking their lives for freedom and in this country we have idiots burning our flag or watching their children destroy US flags.

This is a peaceful protest but the communist tyrants plan to put it down violently. Cubans don’t have guns and can’t defend themselves.

Biden won’t do a thing to help them.

Cuba’s regime is activating their military forces on their citizens while there are peacefully protesting. Cubans have no weapons or resources to defend themselves against the military. This will be a genocide and the world is watching. — YeiDan Hdz 🇨🇺🇺🇸 (@Wonderwoman3205) July 11, 2021

Our full support to the brave Cubans standing up to the communist regime! As nations that have experienced first hand the horrors of totalitarianism, we wish you strength and courage in your attempts to unshackle yourselves! Cuba Libre! Viva Cuba! 🇨🇺pic.twitter.com/SHVNZuIBPO — Visegrad 24 🇨🇿🇭🇺🇵🇱🇸🇰 (@visegrad24) July 11, 2021

The violent military is preparing to attack the people:

Cuba shock troops mobilize for crackdown on peaceful protesters calling for food, vaccines, freedom. History will record that at the moment when the people of Cuba dared to rise up against their cruel oppressor, the United Nations chose silence. https://t.co/PP87jFPjLd — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) July 11, 2021

AMERICANS WHO STAND FOR CUBA, SO FAR, JUST THE GOP

Florida supports the people of Cuba as they take to the streets against the tyrannical regime in Havana. The Cuban dictatorship has repressed the people of Cuba for decades & is now trying to silence those who have the courage to speak out against its disastrous policies#SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/H71EYoKdUZ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) July 11, 2021

The people of Cuba are chanting freedom, and we have a president, and vice president that are doing everything in their power to take hours away. I never thought I’d see the day. https://t.co/nbCd6HhT9U — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) July 11, 2021

America stands with the people of Cuba as they fight for their freedom from a tyrannical government. Socialism has failed everywhere it’s been tried. We can’t let America become another failed socialist experiment. 🇺🇸 #SOSCuba #FreedomOverSocialism https://t.co/lnWfsoc4N9 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 11, 2021

After decades of suffering through a communist dictatorship, the Cuban people deserve liberty. I am proud to stand in solidarity with the people of Cuba who are calling out for freedom. pic.twitter.com/XNmm6GfHQx — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) July 11, 2021

Watch Cubans wave the US flag:

Cubans waving American flags. This is what our nation represents to the world. It is beautiful. Biden now is the time to help the Cuban people. #Cuba. @MarcoRubio @TedCruz. pic.twitter.com/9CpZbaMJbT — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 11, 2021

Related

















