Breaking…facing imprisonment & death, thousands protest in Cuba, chanting ‘freedom’

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Cubans have had it with their disastrous socialized medicine and they want freedom. This is as the United States moves towards communism thanks to the Democrat Party under the corrupt leadership of Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

Thousands of people took to the streets across Cuba to call for the end of the dictatorship and to demand food and vaccines. This is an unprecedented display of civil unrest as Cuba struggles under the worst economic crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union.

This is a very big deal. They face torture, imprisonment, and death. They are risking their lives for freedom and in this country we have idiots burning our flag or watching their children destroy US flags.

This is a peaceful protest but the communist tyrants plan to put it down violently. Cubans don’t have guns and can’t defend themselves.

Biden won’t do a thing to help them.

The violent military is preparing to attack the people:

 

AMERICANS WHO STAND FOR CUBA, SO FAR, JUST THE GOP

Watch Cubans wave the US flag:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. Cubans are scared that if America goes Communist, there will no longer be any checks on the Cuban Government. They this as now or never.

Leave a Reply